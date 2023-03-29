news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VICENZA, MARCH 29 – The launch of dozens of colored balloons by classmates today in Vicenza represented the last farewell to Roberto, the 16-year-old high school student who died after falling from the seventh floor of the building to recover dropped phone.



In the parish church of the Railwaymen, several hundred people attended the funeral of the boy, who would have celebrated his birthday today.



According to what has been reconstructed, the boy was the victim of a tragic accident in an attempt to retrieve his cell phone which, from the open window, had fallen onto the terrace of the tenant who lives on the lower floor. Instead of leaving the apartment and asking the landlord to be able to retrieve the smartphone, he climbed down the window and jumped onto the terrace. He tried to go back upstairs, probably by climbing along the eaves, but during the ascent he lost his grip, falling from a height of about twenty meters into the void. (HANDLE).

