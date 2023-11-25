Tourism Forum, all from Santanchè. Melons, announcement on the new Pnrr. Video

Tourism: Santanchè, ‘vertical events starting in 2024 in every region’

‘The first will be in Milan on the occasion of the International Tourism Exchange’ The Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, at the closing of the International Tourism Forum, announces the “Tourism Verticals”, “the first programmatic action planned in view of 2024, to carry forward the path of growth and development of the sector that the ministry initiated during the first year of Meloni’s government”. “The initiative will consist of a series of thematic events that will take place in each region of Italy – he explained – in order to delve into the various regional specificities and peculiarities, true verticals on which the tourism industry is based, strengthening its valorization in terms of tourist attractiveness with the aim of releasing all the currently latent and unexpressed potential of the various territories”. The first “Vertical” will be held in Milan, on the occasion of the International Tourism Exchange, in February, while in the coming weeks the ministry will draw up the rest of the calendar with the direct involvement of the Regions.

International Tourism Forum, all from Santanché. Giorgia Meloni speaks

After La Russa, Abodi and Giorgetti, it’s Giorgia Meloni’s turn: the prime minister spoke via video link at the International Tourism Forum underway in Baveno.

Tourism: Meloni, ‘Italy’s driving force, represents 13% of wealth’

Tourism “is a fundamental sector for our prestige. It is one of Italy’s driving forces and represents 13% of national wealth. It is one of the strategic assets of our productive fabric” but “it has often been overlooked, we could say that at times it was even snubbed: a very serious mistake on a strategic level. And it is the reason why from the beginning we set to work to give tourism a new centrality”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, speaking via video link at the International Tourism Forum underway in Baveno.

Giorgia Meloni at the International Tourism Forum. The Prime Minister’s speech

Meloni, new Pnrr overcomes critical issues. Don’t lose a single euro

“The Pnrr is fundamental as long as we are able to get the resources to the ground and spend them on time and well. Today we are able to present a new plan that overcomes the critical issues in the implementation of some measures” and “we don’t want to lose a only euros”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this while speaking via video link at the International Tourism Forum, claiming the battle won on the revision of the Pnrr. The Prime Minister underlined how the new plan “focuses resources on growth with a more incisive path of reforms and investments”.

Pnrr: Meloni, ‘12.4 billion for businesses, over 300 million for tourism’

In the new Pnrr “there are 12.4 billion euros dedicated to businesses” and in particular “over 300 million euros to strengthen the competitiveness of our tourism sector”, explains Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her speech via video link at the International Tourism Forum underway in Baveno. “It was a much more complex job than you might imagine, it wasn’t obvious to bring it home but we managed it. I still remember when someone said it was impossible to review the Pnrr” but “the truth is that impossible is the word they use always those who don’t have courage, and we, on the other hand, don’t lack courage”, claims the Prime Minister.

Meloni, a strategic but often snubbed tourism asset, is a mistake

“Tourism is one of Italy’s driving forces, it is one of the strategic assets of the production system”, but “unfortunately it has often been neglected and sometimes snubbed and it is a very serious mistake”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this via video link to the International Tourism Forum.

