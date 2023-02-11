Appointment in Milan from Sunday 12 to Tuesday 14 February

The historic appointment with the tourism industry in Milan opens with optimism. The Bit Observatory conducted a meta-analysis on some of the most recent sector data, integrating it with a qualitative survey derived from constant dialogue with its stakeholders. The result is extremely positive.

It testifies that in 2023 Italians are willing to dedicate more money to travel. They prefer “slow” holidays, in nature and in the open air. Long-haul travel is back – thanks to the reopening of countries and the expansion of air routes – where, also in this case, travelers will seek more sustainable and aware experiences.

According to the calculations of the Bit Observatory on data from Compass (Mediobanca Group), in 2023 the budget that Italian families intending to allocate to travel will grow to almost two thousand euros (1,930, to be precise) with an increase of 482 euros compared to 2022. Furthermore, more than a third of Italians (36%) are willing to exceed the threshold of two thousand euros and reach up to 2,400 to enjoy more holidays during the course of the year. ‘year. For about half of the sample (49%) traveling is the best way to spend their free time.