Alfredo Cospito was transferred from the clinical center of the Opera prison at the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan. From what has been learned from Milanese prison and judicial circles, for the anarchist exponent, who is at 41 bis and who is carrying out the hunger strike for almost 4 monthshospitalization was necessary because, in addition to food, he refuses to take supplements as well.

The news comes while a anarchist procession of solidarity for Cospito, who paraded behind the banner: «Against the 41bis. For a world without prisons, freedom for everyone”. More than four hundred left shortly after 5 pm from Piazza XXIV Maggio in the direction of Viale Col di Lana: there were also clashes with police officers.

The Ministry of Justice announced in a statement: «On the recommendation of the doctors, the prison administration department today ordered the transfer – as a precaution – of the prisoner Alfredo Cospito from the Milanese Opera prison to the San Paolo hospital. From 18.39, Cospito is in one of the rooms reserved for prisoners under the 41bis regime. The health of every prisoner is a top priority.”

