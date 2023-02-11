The karate fighters from the department of Huila, Juan Cristóbal Mosquera Solís and Luis Ricardo Riveros Rivera, were summoned by the Colombian Karate Federation.

The national team that will represent our country in the XI Central American and Caribbean junior championship scheduled from February 26 to March 5 of this year, in the State of Morelos, Mexico.

Juan Cristóbal Mosquera Solís, received the call for the national team for the first time, after winning the gold medal in the Kumite modality, Cadet 57 Kg category, in the recent tournament that was held on the island of San Andrés.

Likewise, Luis Ricardo Riveros Rivera, who after winning 1 silver medal in the modalities of Kumite Cadet 52 Kg and Kata Cadet advanced in the aforementioned contest, was summoned for the third time to the national team, after representing Colombia the previous year in the Central American and Caribbean Championship in the city of Bogotá and the South American Championship held in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The coach of the Huila Karate League, Adolfo Salgado Rodríguez, was pleased with these achievements and stated that the idea is to ensure that more athletes from Huila can be summoned to the Colombian Karate team and can obtain the level of necessary competition to access the next National and Paranational Sports Games in the last qualifying championship, which will take place in Popayán in the month of March, next.