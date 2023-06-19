Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Mediolanum share

The origins of Banca Mediolanum date back to 1982 with the foundation of Programma Italia spa (later Investimenti SIM), born from a brilliant intuition of Ennio Doris and created together with Silvio Berlusconi (currently Fininvest holds 30.1% of the capital). There were still the Berlin Wall and the lira, in Italy inflation was 16% and interest rates (creditor) were in the double digits, very high even on BOTs, the favorite investment at the time by the majority of Italians (the term “BOT people” was precisely coined), very few “knowledgeable” investors invested in shares and financial diversification did not we knew what it was (the first mutual funds under Italian law arrived in 1984 and SIMs in 1991). Looking at it today, it looks like a financially “Jurassic” period.

