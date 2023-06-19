Ketogenic diet, this is how you transform your body: perfect shapes, but only if you respect the 7 phases

The ketogenic diet in recent years has led the most popular diets to transform the body and improve shape.

It’s not about a power supply to be done in the long term but only for a short time and in any case in a controlled form. The essential thing, however, is to respect the 7 phases that characterize it because only in this way is it possible to obtain real benefits.

On average for one major weight loss it should always be evaluated with a specialist, with medical advice and therefore not through do-it-yourself diets.

Ketogenic Diet: The 7 Principles for Change

The ketogenic diet is a restrictive diet based on reduction of carbohydrates in order to induce the body to consume glucose. This stimulates energy consumption and therefore induces weight loss at the same time. The name derives from the production of ketone bodies which are already produced by the body in limited quantities and then expelled through urine and pulmonary ventilation. When these bodies are found in the blood they induce weight loss but they have both pros and cons, so it’s important to be careful.

The 7 principles of ketosis (tantasalute.it)

Ketogenic diets are also applied in some path in clinical setting to control diseases and metabolic dysfunctions. The principle is a nutritional scheme that is based on some fundamental principles:

Low-fat diet calorie to induce the activation of immediate weight loss. Low content of carbohydrates in daily consumptionHigh percentage protein with a peak of amino acidsHigh content of lipidsFood protocol based on recommended foods divided into groupsBanned foods from consumption for the entire durationControlled timing and limited

These seven principles cannot be implemented divided or in part, the diet only works when elaborated in this way and that is why it should only be done for a short time. When we talk about groups, we refer to those food groups of products that are allowed or banned.

The general line is of 10% carbohydrates, 25% protein, 70% fat. Ketosis is induced when you feel a dry mouth, urinate a lot, have bad breath, reduce your appetite, feel exhausted. These features are dangerous and that’s why DIY is always not recommended.

In the food groups There are:

I – made up of meat, fish, eggs

II – made up of cheeses

III – cereals, potatoes and derivatives

IV – vegetables

V – seasoning fats and oils

VI – fruit

VII – fruits and vegetables

These come gradually combined with each other and it establishes what can and cannot be eaten in that given period to determine the change of the body.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

