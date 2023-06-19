Golf: Outsider Clark surprises at US Open

Golf

The American Wyndham Clark withstood the pressure from golf star Rory McIlroy and won the 123rd US Open and thus his first major tournament with a one-shot lead over the Northern Irishman. A final round of 70 was enough for the 29-year-old from Denver on Sunday in Los Angeles for a total of 270 shots. He finished the tournament ten strokes under par.



19.06.2023 07.19

Online since today, 7.19 a.m

“This is now my second win on the PGA Tour. The first was surreal and the second is surreal too,” Clark said after his final putt. In his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, he won the Wells Fargo Championship at the beginning of May and thus qualified for the US Open by jumping into the top 60 in the world rankings.

At the award ceremony, Clark remembered his mother, who died of breast cancer. “I felt like my mother was looking at me. She can’t be here. I miss you mom,” he said. “I had the feeling it was my time.” Third place went to world number one Scottie Scheffler (USA/273). His compatriot Rickie Fowler, who had been in the lead for the first three days, slipped to shared fifth place with a lap of 75.

McIlroy has to keep waiting

Like Clark and Scheffler, McIlroy played a round of 70 and missed several good chances for a second birdie after the one on lane one at the start of the day. Several shots on the green missed the hole by just centimeters. The Northern Irishman won the US Open in 2011 and has been waiting for the fifth major title of his career for nine years. “It was difficult all day to get the ball close to the hole. I fought to the end and didn’t quite get the job done,” McIlroy said. “But like I said, I’ll come back until I make it.”

For Sepp Straka, the US Open was over after the second round. The 30-year-old Austrian missed the cut for the weekend by two shots on Friday. Straka had finished a strong seventh at the PGA Championship and had recently shown himself to be in good form. In the Beverly Hills Country Club, however, he missed the cut like last year, rank 28 (2019) remains his best result in this tournament.

123. US Open in Los Angeles

Final score after four rounds (par 70): 1 Wyndham Clark USA 64 67 69 70 270 2 Rory McIlroy NIR 65 67 69 70 271 3 Scottie Scheffler USA 67 68 68 70 273 4 Cameron Smith AUS 69 67 71 67 274 5 .Tommy Fleetwood ENG 73 69 70 63 275 . Rickie Fowler USA 62 68 70 75 275 . Min Woo Lee AUS 69 65 74 67 275 8. Harris English USA 67 66 71 72 276 . Tom Kim KOR 73 68 66 69 276 10. Austin Eckroat USA 71 68 73 65 277 Dustin Johnson USA 64 70 71 72 277 . Jon Rahm ESP 69 73 70 65 277 . Xander Schauffele USA 62 70 73 72 277 Other scores (selection): 14. Patrick Cantlay USA 71 71 67 69 278 . Collin Morikawa USA 71 69 69 69 278 17. Brooks Koepka USA 71 69 70 69 279 . Matt Fitzpatrick ENG 71 70 68 70 279 19 Viktor Hovland NOR 69 70 69 72 280 27 Sergio Garcia ESP 70 71 71 70 282 Cut (142) missed: 80.

Sepp Straka

AUT

70

74

144

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

