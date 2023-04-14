Home Business Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Nexi share
Business

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Nexi share

by admin
Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Nexi share

The Nexi share gained +2.10% on the Stock Exchange yesterday (it is listed on the Euronext segment) and has the distinction of being one of the very few which also fell continuously in 2022, without making any rebound. In fact, the maximums date back to July / 2021 when he touched 19.05 euros; then a continuous decline which saw the quotation drop to the very recent lows of March at 6.8280 euros, thus losing -64% of the value.

The article Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Nexi share comes from Verità e Affari.

See also  "Four billion from the NRP to upgrade the railways in Sardinia"

You may also like

The Jinan Municipal Government portal focuses on the...

Wholesale prices fall further in March | free...

The Stock Exchanges focus on less aggressive central...

Netto now sells balcony power plants cheaper

Here are the best jobs 2023, where well-being...

Hong Kong retail stocks rose in early trading,...

RLB: 100 million euros in capital for Invest...

Elkann, Ferrari record for deliveries, revenues and profitability

Data experts from all over the world meet...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 14th. Cautious rise in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy