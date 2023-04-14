The Nexi share gained +2.10% on the Stock Exchange yesterday (it is listed on the Euronext segment) and has the distinction of being one of the very few which also fell continuously in 2022, without making any rebound. In fact, the maximums date back to July / 2021 when he touched 19.05 euros; then a continuous decline which saw the quotation drop to the very recent lows of March at 6.8280 euros, thus losing -64% of the value.