ASENSUS SURGICAL Inc. (previously “TransEnterix Inc.” from March 5/2021 changed its name to Asensus Surgical) is a US company based in North Carolina, already present on Wall Street since 2006 and currently listed at Nyse with symbol ASXC (www.asensus.com). At the beginning of the year, the ASENSUS share was worth 0.30 dollars and on February 21st it reached 1.18 dollars, an excellent +210% in less than two months. It is currently trading at $0.75 (retracement).