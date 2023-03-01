Have you ever seen what happens if you try to frame the TV remote control with your smartphone? You will be speechless.

Technology has come a long way in the last 10-15 years. Until 2006 the world was only minimally affected by the digital revolutionmany devices still remained analog and there was a transition phase between the 90s and its technology and the present period and the technology that would soon become mainstream.

The more technological of us used computers and laptops, connected the pc to the television with a special cable to transmit what could be seen on the web on the big screen and that was the maximum expression of connectivity between devices that there was at the time.

2007 represented the turning point between the previous era and the one we are fully experiencing today. The arrival on the market of iPhone it has in fact opened up a myriad of new possibilities. It has not only paved the way for smartphones, but also for smart TVs, car infotainment systems, home assistants like Alexa and so on.

Today, in fact, it is possible to connect smartphones to TVs, infotainment systems, PCs and other electronic devices only through the wi-fi. If the two devices are connected to the same internet network, in fact, they can communicate with each other, facilitating the sharing of files and contents. A level of connectivity that makes life easier.

What happens if you frame the remote control with your smartphone? You won’t believe it

You probably already know that in addition to sharing your smartphone screen via mirroring, you can use your phone as a remote control for any TV. To do it just install a special app which can change according to the model – or rather the brand – of the television you have at home. But what happens if you frame the remote control with the smartphone camera?

You almost certainly won’t know it, also because it doesn’t occur to us every day to frame our remote control with the camera. If you point the front LED of the remote control with the phone and simultaneously press any button, you will notice that it will start flashing.

The purpose of this little experiment is not to create mini strobe lights that start from the remote control, but to see that the LED lights up, allowing you to understand that the remote control is not only working, but is also charged. The reason why this light is seen only in this case is simple: infrared rays are invisible to the human eye and in this way we make them perceptible to our eyes.

