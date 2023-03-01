Huasheng Online, March 1 (correspondent Xie Fang is Lu Yanchan and Liu Hengrui) This year marks the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation writing inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng. On the morning of February 26, the launching ceremony of Yali Middle School’s “Inheriting the Spirit of Lei Feng and Striving to Be a Good Boy from Ya’Feng” to learn from Lei Feng was held in the school gymnasium.

After the launching ceremony, the students went to Guihua Park Station and Dongtang Station of the subway to carry out voluntary service activities with brothers and sisters of the Changsha Railway Station Youth Commando. Under the guidance of the on-site staff, the volunteers performed their duties, guiding passengers to buy tickets, channeling the flow of people, assisting in security checks, guiding passengers…and guiding passing passengers to queue up to take the bus and travel in a civilized and orderly manner.

At the event site, Yayan Lei Feng teenagers combined with the relevant requirements of epidemic prevention and control, dressed in volunteer vests to guide passengers to line up to board the bus in an orderly manner at the gathering place of passenger flow.

This activity made the students of class 2209 of Yale-China deeply feel the hard work of many staff and volunteers behind the convenience of subway transportation. The word “Lei Feng” does not only point to a person, but the spirit of the times. In the process of learning, searching, and practicing, the volunteers further carried forward Lei Feng’s spirit and strived to be a good boy in the new era.