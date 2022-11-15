The number of people buying cold medicine has suddenly increased in the past few days, and the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules for the treatment of new crowns has even been sold out.

According to the Financial Associated Press, they interviewed the situation of pharmacies in Shijiazhuang. Lianhua Qingwen capsules are selling well. Some clerks said that they can sell as many as they have now, and some pharmacies have even run out of stock.

The company that developed Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, Yiling Pharmaceutical, is headquartered in Shijiazhuang.Today, the company’s share price also successfully rose by the limit, and the share price was 34.33 yuan, which fell by the limit last Friday.

At present, the orders for Lianhua Qingwen Capsules of Yiling Pharmaceutical are full, and the employees’ in-app purchase platform no longer accepts self-pickup by employees, and orders need to be arranged.

In March of this year, Yiling Pharmaceutical issued an announcement saying that Lianhua Qingwen Capsules (granules) were listed as recommended drugs for the clinical treatment period (confirmed cases) in addition to the recommended drugs during the observation period of traditional Chinese medicine, and were also listed as recommended for light and general types during the clinical treatment period (confirmed cases). Medication.

Yiling Pharmaceutical said that since 2020, Lianhua Qingwen has made significant contributions to the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and it has been registered and applied in Hong Kong, Macau and nearly 30 countries.

Since its listing, it has been listed in the National Health and Health Commission and the Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine for more than 20 times in the diagnosis and treatment plans/guidelines for respiratory virus infectious diseases such as colds and flu, avian flu, mild/common new coronary pneumonia, and has become a traditional Chinese medicine to deal with respiratory viruses. Representative drugs for sexual public health emergencies.

A number of domestic authoritative scientific research institutions have carried out a series of basic and clinical researches on Lianhua Qingwen’s anti-coronavirus pneumonia, forming a “cell-animal-preventive drug-clinical treatment” evidence chain for the prevention and treatment of new coronary pneumonia.Experiments have confirmed that the drug has a significant inhibitory effect on the original strain of the new coronavirus and its mutant strains Delta, Omicron, etc.