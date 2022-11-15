Source title: The five-minute ending of the movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” was praised and the details were full of affection

Produced by Lin Bingkun and directed by Zou Dequan, the love road movie "Call Me Mr. Zheng" starring the best actor Tu Men at multiple film festivals and the powerful actor Wang Zhener is currently being shown nationwide. The gradually lost Mr. Zheng (played by Tu Men) revisits his hometown to find the familiar taste of his deceased wife's specialty dish, but accidentally encounters another long-lasting love in love, which provokes tears. After the movie was released, the five-minute high-energy reversal at the end caused a lot of discussion among the audience, "I cried unsatisfactorily", "The best love movie I've seen this year", "The end is a stroke of genius"… Massive details echo before and after, and surprise tears are suitable for more brushing . The journey of reminiscence is full of difficulties, because of love and obsession, it is touching In the latest "Old Place" feature clip of the movie "Call Me Mr. Zheng", Mr. Zheng (played by Tu Men), accompanied by Ah Hui (played by Wang Zhener), came to the roadside restaurant where his deceased wife once learned to cook fish. , I hoped that I could taste the familiar taste in my memory again, but I didn't get it. After several conversations, I learned that the old owner had already passed away. The owner's wife tried to restore the taste of her husband's fish after taking over the store, but it was always unpalatable. Neither the children nor the surrounding diners could bear to expose it, and she was willing to miss this long-term love. buy. There are also a large number of clips in the film that caused the audience to cry. Mr. Zheng's choking at his wife's grave, a message book full of thoughts with his wife, and repeated voices and visions of his deceased wife caused a large number of netizens to comment: "Thank you for the movie for making me believe again. "Love", "Break down my inner defense several times", "brings a very strong emotional resonance to people"… Mr. Zheng hid his thoughts for his deceased wife on the journey, and shared the people and tastes he met along the way. The tastes of the past, the voices heard and the words written are intertwined into a net of deep affection, and the most beautiful appearance of memory is captured in the net. The ending is reversed and the tear-jerking details are full of details, suitable for multiple brushing In the movie, massive details are also hidden in every frame of the picture. Repeatedly appearing from the perspectives of Mr. Zheng and Ah Hui, the calla lily whose flower language is "unswervingly loyal and unswerving love"; Mr. Zheng used to record the time, and Ah Hui used the word "Zheng" to record the number of times; Zheng The words that Mr. and Ah Hui wrote for their lovers in the bookstore; the cry recorded by Ah Hui after getting lost in the woods, and the phrase "I heard you cry" that Mr. Zheng said after he arrived… Seemingly unrelated objects and words have secrets deeper than the sea, still waiting for the audience to go to the cinema to dig. The movie "Call Me Mr. Zheng" is most often mentioned by the audience as the high-energy ending of the whole process, which not only swept away the doubts in the first half, but also burst into tears involuntarily. When the recording that Mr. Zheng listened to repeatedly at the beginning of the film merged with the sound recorded by the sea at the end, the love that spanned time and space finally responded, and the emotions erupted like a tidal wave. "This movie has a reversal, that's the last five minutes; this movie doesn't have a reversal either, that's Mr. Zheng's love for his deceased wife." The extremely affectionate love masterpiece is a rare production of quality and sincerity in the film market in November, and should not be buried. Produced by Beijing Dafu Qinren Technology Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Tigermed Achievement Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Pillar of All Living International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Qingdao Chongxin Media Co., Ltd., and issued by Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. , is being warmly screened across the country.

