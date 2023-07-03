Train master and maintainers, Trenord starts the search

Listen to the audio version of the article

Hourly flexibility, excellent communication skills, problem solving aptitude, precision, proactive attitude. These are the qualities that Trenord is looking for for the new train masters who will join the company. Those intending to apply will be able to do so from 3 pm on 4 July and join the team of personnel responsible for the service on board the 2,200 journeys made every day in Lombardy, in seven provinces of nearby regions and on the Malpensa Express airport connection.

The selection will go on until 20 July and will concern train master and operators and maintenance technicians, to be included in the teams that operate in the company plants.

In particular, the figure of the train conductor guarantees compliance with the safety standards of each journey and is the face with the company that presents itself to the travellers, given that he has to organize and manage communication and assistance. After the selection, the newcomers will participate in the corporate training course to acquire the necessary skills. At the end of a six-month course, there will be theoretical and practical exams to be taken and then an internship period, steps necessary to obtain the qualification as train conductor.

To participate in the selection it is necessary to have a high school diploma or degree and to have a good command of the English language.

The selection of operators and maintenance technicians, on the other hand, will concern technicians in charge of carrying out practical-operational activities of maintenance, disassembly, installation and verification of systems and equipment that make up the convoys in the company’s fleet. To participate in the selection, candidates must have a high school diploma in mechanical, mechatronic, electronic, transport, or a professional qualification in these sectors and have manual skills, knowledge of the principles of their field of work and previous experience at least two years in tasks related to these sectors of activity.