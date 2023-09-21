Transforming Road Logistics: How Shandong Hi-Speed Manyi Logistics Technology is Revolutionizing Online Freight with Digitalization

Shandong Hi-Speed ​​Manyi Logistics Technology Co., Ltd., a leading online freight platform, is making strides in the digitalization of the logistics industry. The company is focused on utilizing technology to improve the quality, reduce costs, and increase efficiency of road freight. In an exclusive interview with Dong Chuanshan, the deputy general manager of Manyi Technology, it was revealed that the company is investing heavily in research and development to enhance its smart operations and fully digitize the entire business chain.

One of the notable advancements made by Manyi Technology is the development of a patent titled “A method for full visual management of transportation transactions based on an online freight platform.” This patent has entered the practical review stage and demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation. Manyi Technology already holds more than a dozen patents, with an impressive seven patents acquired between January and July of this year alone.

In addition to its patent developments, Manyi Technology‘s “Application of Manyi Cloud Mirror in Real-time Monitoring of Logistics and Transportation Links” was selected for inclusion in the “2023 Excellent Case Collection of Logistics and Supply Chain Digitalization” published by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. This recognition further solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the industry.

Manyi Technology‘s approach to digitalizing the freight industry sets it apart from other online freight platforms. The company believes in the importance of comprehensively digitizing the entire freight network, focusing not only on business processes but also on truck and cargo transactions, operational links, risk management and control, ecological services, and team management. This comprehensive approach, referred to as the “six modernizations,” is aimed at addressing the pain points of the industry and improving the overall freight ecology.

To achieve full-link digital intelligence, Manyi Technology has divided the entire business chain into 12 nodes, with each node further divided into smaller sub-nodes. This detailed approach allows for the precise visualization of each link in the business process. Manyi Technology relies on its “Manyi Cloud Card” system to carry out intelligent displays and achieve full-link node visualization.

Furthermore, Manyi Technology has developed various strategies to promote the operation of these nodes. For truck and freight transactions, the company analyzes the files of all relevant parties, including cargo owners, transportation capacity, vehicles, and dispatchers. By utilizing its “Manyi Credit Score” system, Manyi Technology reflects the credit status of cargo owners and drivers in platform transactions. The company also employs intelligent matching models to provide cargo owners with temporary transportation capacity and project customized operation services.

At the business operation node, Manyi Technology has established an operational intelligent management platform with centers dedicated to order management, intelligent dispatch, transportation monitoring, waybill management, transaction settlement, bill management, default service, emergency service, and customer service. These centers conduct targeted analysis of various events that may occur throughout the business process, allowing for early intervention and efficient management.

The technology-driven approach of Manyi Technology extends to risk management as well. The company has implemented a risk management center that addresses transportation risks, financial risks, and regulatory risks. By integrating these risks into its credit score system, Manyi Technology ensures comprehensive risk assessment and prepares for future business operations.

With its digital intelligence capabilities and comprehensive approach, Manyi Technology aims to create diversified value-added service scenarios in the online freight industry. By leveraging technology and innovation, the company is driving the transformation of traditional road freight and improving the industry’s overall efficiency and effectiveness.

