China Film, a listed company in the film industry, is taking action to promote the prosperity and development of the film industry and provide consumers with a high-quality movie viewing experience. The company is exploring ways to fully demonstrate the advantages of film as a combination of technology and art.

The year 2023 has seen a much-anticipated recovery of Chinese films as social life gradually returns to normal and audiences return to theaters. The summer movies in 2023 broke records, with a box office of 20.619 billion yuan, 505 million moviegoers, and 34.617 million screenings. This boost in the film market has increased confidence and effectively boosted the performance of the domestic consumer market during the summer.

With the booming Chinese film market, new trends have emerged, including more picky requirements from audiences for the sense of technology and experience, as well as the emergence of various new entertainment methods. In response to these trends, Chinese films are striving to provide consumers with a more attractive viewing experience through a combination of “good technology” and “good content.” This approach helps promote the overall recovery and development of the country’s film market.

China Film has been at the forefront of technological empowerment in the film industry. The company’s CINITY system creatively integrates high-tech technologies such as 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, wide color gamut, and immersive sound. This enhances the screening quality and movie-watching experience in theaters. For example, the premiere of “The Meg 2: The Abyss” showcased the CINITY giant-screen projection system, providing an immersive experience for the audience.

China Film CINITY has also made significant technological breakthroughs, including the development of high frame rate platemaking technology and the creation of an LED movie screen projection system. These advancements have helped China Film CINITY expand into fields such as artificial intelligence and high frame rate production, establishing itself as a leader in high-tech format films.

Furthermore, Chinese films have not only focused on technology but also on producing excellent works that resonate with the Chinese people. In 2023, Chinese films have released many movies that have achieved high box office success and received critical acclaim. For example, “The Wandering Earth 2” produced by China Film won the “Golden Deer Award” for Best Film and Best Cinematography at the 18th China Changchun Film Festival. The movie portrays the technological advancements and sincere emotions in a modern apocalyptic crisis.

Additionally, Chinese films are creating works that echo the themes of the times and showcase the spirit of the Chinese people and the beauty of Chinese culture. Examples include the “Volunteer Army” trilogy, an epic war blockbuster that presents the “war of founding” to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea. The first film in the trilogy, “Volunteers: Heroes Attack,” tells the story of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering North Korea. Director Chen Kaige describes it as his most ambitious project yet, with over 200 key figures portrayed in the film.

China Film’s commitment to both technology and content has contributed to the recovery and development of the Chinese film market. By providing audiences with a high-quality movie viewing experience, Chinese films are playing a vital role in promoting the overall growth of the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

