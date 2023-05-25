Home » Transport strike tomorrow 26 May: disruption to trains and public transport
Business

by admin
New general strike tomorrow, called by the Usb base union. Expected disruptions in transport, also involved the school. The protest will not affect essential services in the areas of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood. “The strike represents an important step for the recovery of the claims of workers in Italy within a war economy, both the one in Ukraine and the one unleashed by the Meloni government against the poorest and weakest sections”, states the union acronym, asking for “300 euros net immediately in the paycheck”.

Trains
FS has announced that Trenitalia’s Frecce and Intercity trains will circulate regularly tomorrow while Italo has published the list of guaranteed trains on its website. Trenitalia has indicated the time between 9.00 and 17.00 as the most at risk, adding that possible delays and inconveniences may occur.

Transportation
As far as local public transport is concerned, in Rome there should be no blocks of buses, metro, trams and railways. «Regular service on the Atac, Roma Tpl and Cotral lines», informs Romamobilità. In Milan, the service of the surface and underground lines will be guaranteed until 8.45 am and from 3 to 6 pm. In Naples, trams, buses and trolleybuses will be guaranteed from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm :00.

School
The strike called by the USB will also involve school workers: a circular from the Miur has indicated that teaching will not be guaranteed.

