Iran also punishes encouraging headscarves to be removed

In Iran, even after the violent suppression of the protest rallies, women have repeatedly shown themselves in public without the mandatory headscarf as a sign of their resistance to the government. There are more and more videos on social media of women without a headscarf defending themselves against the moral police. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in mid-September. The vice squad arrested her for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly. Under Sharia law, introduced in 1979 in the wake of the Islamic revolution, women are required to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothing to hide their figure. Violators face fines or arrest.