«Tommaso Zorzi? In a way I still love him…”

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The former Amici dancer and current face of VivaRai2, under the Fiorello & Co. dream team, confesses to Nunzia De Girolamo in the last episode…

The former Amici dancer and current face of VivaRai2, under the Fiorello & Co. dream team, confesses to Nunzia De Girolamo in the last episode of “Ciao Maschio”. In the late evening the last appointment of the presenter will be broadcast who, together with Karma B, will welcome three other guests in the lounge dedicated to males: the psychiatrist Domenico Mazzullo and the actors Sergio Assisi and Antonio De Matteo, fresh from “Mare Fuori” and currently on TV with “Il Patriarca”.

The presenter asked Stanzani about some photos and videos published on her social channels, and then ended up in many newspapers, relating to her presence at her ex-boyfriend Tommaso Zorzi’s birthday party. Fiorello’s dancer specified that ”with Zorzi there has never been a total detachment. I think friendship, even when a story ends, can remain. In a way I still love him-she continued-but it’s a different form of love. I think this also applies to him. He will always be an important person to me and I don’t want to lose him. Then it is obvious that things end”.

One last unmissable episode that highlights the success of the program directed by Nunzia De Girolamo. The presenter is already ready for a very hot television summer, to return in September with new episodes of “Ciao Maschio”. A reward for the constant growth in share for De Girolamo and the entire team of authors, who have literally repeated last season’s numbers, receiving ever-increasing approval from Rai viewers.

Read the full article

on The Messenger