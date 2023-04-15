Russia, the first letter from prison by the Wall Street Journal journalist: “I’m not losing hope”

“I mean I’m not losing hope. I read. I train. And I’m trying to write. Maybe, finally, I’ll write something about buono“. Hand write in russothe language that speaks at home with i parents, and to them he sends his first letter since his detention. Two pages dated April 5 that from Russia they arrive in the United States. The words of Evan Gershkovichhe defer del Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on March 29 on charges of espionage, were published by daily financial americano. Ai parents he explained to be optimistic and can’t wait to see them again.

The words of Evan I am the first direct contact with the family since the arrest. The mother of Gershkovich, Ella Milmansaid the son in writing he used a light tone in an attempt to keep family morale up. “Mom, unfortunately, for better or for worse, you prepared me well for prison food,” he joked, “in the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot cream of wheat, oatmeal or wheat porridge. I’m remembering my childhood.” Evan he addressed the letter to his “dear family”: his mother, his father Mikhail and the sister Danielleto which he refers by his family nickname, Shower. The Lady Milman66, said he felt “great joy” at receiving the letter, as he finally hears firsthand how he is: “These are the words of my sonnot someone else telling me,” she said, “and her spirit is shining.”

Gershkovich now he faces what according to the experts of the Russian legal system it will be a long judicial process with little hope of acquittal. His correspondence prison is monitored by the Russian security services. So far at reporter only visits from his Russian lawyers were allowed, he could not receive visits from friends or officials from the US embassy in Moscow, despite repeated requests for access.