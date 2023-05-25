Home » Sex is good for stress relief Fun
Here’s how many intimate relationships on a Sunday are good for health, but also for reducing stress!

Izvor: Shutterstock/4 PM Production

The eternal question, how many intimate relationships are enough, both weekly, monthly and annually. It is generally known that making love has a positive effect on numerous processes in the body – among other things, it reduces everyday stress.

Stress is called the “silent killer” for a reason – although it affects everyone differently, studies have shown that it can lead to a stroke or heart attack in severe cases. Often if we’re anxious and overwhelmed, and our brains, or rather thoughts, just won’t stop intertwining, intimate relationships are the last thing we want to do.

However, relationship expert Tracey Sainsbury said people should be having more relationships, rather than turning them down because they feel stressed. She pointed out that having sex three times a week can do wonders for reducing stress.

Dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin are often called ‘hormones of happiness’, but they will also make you more resistant to stress, she says and adds that even a small touch of body to body can trigger these hormones. As this expert points out, it does not necessarily have to be romantic love making. It can be a quick thing on the sofa or in the kitchen. He doesn’t have to be in bed in the evening, before going to sleep.

Also, it’s not just hormones that can help – rediscovering a more playful and fun side of yourself can also reduce stress levels. Also, it is important that intimate intercourse becomes part of the weekly routine.

“Maybe we think we don’t have enough time for intimate relationships when we’re stressed, but they’re really very important”, Tracy pointed out. And experts have previously encouraged intimacy as a way to improve heart health, fight infections and even fight the onset of menopause.

