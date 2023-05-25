Scamacca deal, Milan close to the coup! Juventus, surprise decision on Arthur

And Milan with almost no more goals than this end of the season. After the penalty imposed on the Juventus, in fact there are just a few points to access the next Champions League arithmetically. Consequently, there is more time to think about the summer transfer market which is just around the corner.

🔴⚫ West Ham opens to Scamacca’s loan for Milan

The focus is concentrated on the attacking department, with a name that warms the Rossoneri’s interest: the name is that of Gianluca Scamaccacurrently at West Ham in the Premier League. The British, after a slight resistance, have opened for loan. Decision arrived given the attacker’s not yet optimal physical conditions. Scam he is in fact still in the pits after the knee operation last April, we need to understand how and when he will recover.

🆕 READ ALSO: Milan, does Openda climb the hierarchies for the attack?

⚪⚫ Arthur-Juventus, it will be goodbye: the termination of the contract is being evaluated

The Juventus – despite the period of great crisis of the events on the field and not – is starting to plan for the future. In addition to corporate events, the club will have to take into account many players who will return from their respective places loans.

Among these names also spits that of Arthurwho spent a year at Liverpool nothing short of disastrous. The player recently stated that “have great respect for the Bianconeri” but, nevertheless, his own future will be far from Turin. The Juventus he has no intention of wanting to put him back in his squad. In fact, the club is even considering the idea of ​​the termination of the contract. We remind you that at the moment the Brazilian has an agreement valid until June 30, 2025.

🔵 Naples, for the defense Bijol is after Kim

Even the Napoli winner of the championship is grappling with planning for the future. Once the knots are loosened trainer e sports director, De Laurentiis will focus on the team. Possible farewell of Kimwhich has one variable release clause between 40 and 60 million euros depending on the buyer. Napoli does not accept negotiations: whoever wants the South Korean will have to pay the clause.

Meanwhile, the company is taking precautions and working on a possible replacement. According to the club’s official radio, Radio Kiss Kiss Napolithere would have been one phone call between presidents of Naples and Udineserespectively Aurelius Of Lawrence and Gino Pozzowho would be personally treating the double transfer of Bijol and Samardzic from Friulians to Neapolitans.