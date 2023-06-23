Travel – holidays: the aviation industry expects fewer problems than in 2022

Tourists checking in at airport dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – At the beginning of the summer holidays, the general manager of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry, Matthias von Randow, expects more air traffic this year than last year, but at the same time with significantly fewer problems with handling. “Air traffic will increase significantly again this summer compared to the previous year,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday edition).

However, intensive preparations had been made so that the volume could be processed accordingly. There are significantly more machines in the check-in area for luggage and passengers. “That relieves.” Additional personnel were also recruited for aircraft handling.

And finally, the federal police responsible for security were able to make improvements. Incidentally, the airport operator in Frankfurt am Main has taken on responsibility for the organization itself and has invested a great deal of money in new scanners, with which laptops or liquids no longer have to be unpacked, von Randow added. “That increases the flow significantly.” Something similar happened in Munich. “We therefore assume that summer travel will be significantly better than last year.”

At the same time, the association representative said that the days when the holidays began in individual federal states were “always particularly challenging”. “That’s why we recommend planning more time.”

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

