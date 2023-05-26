Home » Trentino, the Tar saves the bear: “It is not certain that JJ4 is dangerous”
Business

Trentino, the Tar saves the bear: “It is not certain that JJ4 is dangerous”

by admin
Trentino, the Tar saves the bear: “It is not certain that JJ4 is dangerous”

Trentino, the Tar saves the bear JJ4

L’bear that killed the runner Andrea Papi last April in the woods of Caldes, in Trentino, is save until further notice. It was established by Tar of Trentwhich after 8 equivalent devices and as many appeals by animal rights associations, has accepted the precautionary request to suspend the culling order for JJ4.

Read also: Orsa Jj4, from animal welfare task force to Meta: “Stop the witch hunt”

The document had been signed by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento and governor Maurizio Fugatti but the administrative judges established that: “The abatement measure follows the affirmation of the danger of the animalbut this affirmation finds no explanation in the disputed decree, nor in the two opinions of Ispra” given that “in the case in question no serious investigations were carried out about it,” reports the judgment of tar. The hearing on the merits will take place on December 14th.

Read also: “The bear Jj4 is innocent. She did not kill Papi”. Twist from the expertise

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Europe's largest coal-producing country is also short of coal. Polish people stay up late to queue up to buy coal - Jingchu.com

You may also like

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the...

“Too many omnibus decrees”. Mattarella summons La Russa...

The Permira fund acquires the majority of the...

Tesla Cybertruck: The interior is shockingly bare

The federal government wants to increase funding for...

A Cash Collect on the big name in...

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX...

Electricity prices: Finland almost has to give away...

Engie inaugurates the largest agri-voltaic park in Italy...

FC Bayern Munich – leadership chaos in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy