Home Business Trials of war, China surrounds Taiwan with 11 ships and 71 aircraft
Business

Trials of war, China surrounds Taiwan with 11 ships and 71 aircraft

by admin
Trials of war, China surrounds Taiwan with 11 ships and 71 aircraft

China surrounds Taiwan with 11 ships and 71 aircraft

Second day of Chinese maneuvers to “simulate the encirclement” of Taiwan, with the use, according to the Taipei defense ministry, of 71 ships and 9 aircraft, while the United States urges “moderation”. The maneuvers, codenamed “Joint sword“, will continue until Monday: Taiwan accuse Beijing that he used the president’s visit Tsai Ing-wenin the United States – where he also met the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy – as “an excuse to conduct military exercises that seriously undermine peace, stability and security in the region”.

The United States, for its part, through a spokesman for the State Department, has urged China to “moderate and not change the status quo”. Washingtonhe stressed, “is closely monitoring the actions of Beijing” Around the island, which it considers a ‘rebel province’ and which it would like to reunite with the motherland, the United States “has sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and meet national security commitments”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Palin Bio: Shipping Health has reduced its holdings of 7,332,400 shares from October 1, 2021 to October 18, 2021 | Daily Business News

You may also like

Paola Ferrari and the hot revelation about Elodie:...

The gap between suppliers and car manufacturers is...

Ivana Knoll, fishnet stockings and tight onesie: hot...

Surpassing Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Tesla for the first...

Harbor pilots: Six-figure salaries and constantly in mortal...

Informing the candidate of his salary becomes a...

What happens after the nuclear power plants are...

Milan, 22 year old stabbed to death. He...

Accelerate the investment layout and export domestic new...

Why the ball is becoming a luxury

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy