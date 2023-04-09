China surrounds Taiwan with 11 ships and 71 aircraft

Second day of Chinese maneuvers to “simulate the encirclement” of Taiwan, with the use, according to the Taipei defense ministry, of 71 ships and 9 aircraft, while the United States urges “moderation”. The maneuvers, codenamed “Joint sword“, will continue until Monday: Taiwan accuse Beijing that he used the president’s visit Tsai Ing-wenin the United States – where he also met the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy – as “an excuse to conduct military exercises that seriously undermine peace, stability and security in the region”.

The United States, for its part, through a spokesman for the State Department, has urged China to “moderate and not change the status quo”. Washingtonhe stressed, “is closely monitoring the actions of Beijing” Around the island, which it considers a ‘rebel province’ and which it would like to reunite with the motherland, the United States “has sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and meet national security commitments”.

