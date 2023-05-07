Tui boss thinks the time for cheap flights is over

Tui boss Sebastian Ebel sees little chance of last-minute bargains this summer and considers the time for cheap flights to be over. “There will be no ‘last-minute summer’ in 2023 as there used to be,” said Ebel of “Bild am Sonntag”. The opposite is the case. “Prices will be higher rather than cheaper shortly before departure, because hoteliers and airlines know that there are still a lot of bookings at short notice. Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception.” A company spokesman said that a lot was booked at short notice again this year, “but not at classic last-minute prices”.