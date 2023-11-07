TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 6 Makes Inaugural Visit to Puerto Rico’s San Juan Pier

The German cruise ship Mein Schiff 6 of the TUI Cruises company made its inaugural visit to the San Juan Pier in Puerto Rico this Monday, marking a significant milestone for the island’s tourism industry. According to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (APPR), the visit of the vessel, which has a maximum capacity of 2,790 passengers and 1,010 crew members, left an economic impact of about $220,337.

“We are implementing our strategy to reposition the Island and make it even more attractive as a destination for the German cruise sector,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, the executive director of the CTPR. “We are positive that the feedback from these visitors about the excursions to main tourist attractions, with the help of our tour operators, will be very positive and will result in additional visits from TUI, a European cruise line operating for the first time in the market.”

Joel A. Pizá Batiz, the executive director of the APPR, also expressed his excitement about the inaugural visit of Mein Schiff 6, highlighting the commitment to maintaining and improving the port infrastructure of the Port of San Juan.

During the ship’s stay at the port of San Juan, the TUI company prepared an excursion program featuring experiences of local gastronomy, nature and adventure, water sports, history, culture, and opportunities for creating shareable moments on social networks such as Instagram and Tik Tok.

TUI Cruises, founded in 2008 as a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., is headquartered in Hamburg and combines cruise lines and tour operators under one roof. Mein Schiff 6’s facilities include 15 decks, 1,267 cabins, lounges and bars, a sushi restaurant, steakhouse, casino, spa area, and pool area with private cabanas.

The ship will make trips in the Caribbean region during the winter and spring season, and will return to Europe in April 2024. The visit of Mein Schiff 6 signifies a milestone in the efforts to attract new cruise lines to Puerto Rico and contribute to the economic and tourism growth of the region.

