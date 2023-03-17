After the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the First Republic Bank got into trouble.

It is now supported by eleven other banks with 30 billion dollars.

The US regional bank First Republic has also gotten into trouble as a result of the turbulence in the financial sector. It is now receiving billions in support from the largest American financial institutions.

Eleven banks – including industry leaders JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley – are helping the institute with uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion, as they announced on Thursday.

Legend: The billions in support are intended to provide the First Republic with liquidity.

Keystone/Justin Lane



The move is intended to provide First Republic with liquidity and underline confidence in the US financial system, according to a statement from the banks involved.

Coordinated relief effort

According to US media, the relief effort was coordinated by US regulators to calm the situation. “This sign of support from a group of large banks is very welcome and shows the resilience of the banking system,” the US Treasury Department said in a separate statement released jointly with the Federal Reserve.

Similar to the “Silicon Valley Bank”, customers had withdrawn money on a large scale. As a result, First Republic Bank’s share price fell.