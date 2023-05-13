Turin-Lyon train station, Paris postpones its section to 2043: “Too expensive”

Turin-Lyon-Paris high-speed train postpones the construction of its section to 2043

France postpones its trafficking of Turin-Lyon train station until after 2043 because “it’s too expensive”. She writes it Republicexplaining that Paris would intend “to build one of the access sections of the Tav in France only after the entry into operation of the tunnel of Mont Cenisbetween late 2032 and early 2033″.

The hypotheses and the timetable “were elaborated by Coithe Conseil d’orientation des infrastructures”, writes the daily, explaining that “graphs and evaluations are now on the table of the French government, just in time for the next Italian-French Intergovernmental Conferenceset for June 22 in Lyon”.

Tav, Salvini: “The hesitations of Paris are worrying. We need clarity, not controversy”

“Beyond the insults, the controversies and the provocations that we register with astonishment, we are concerned by the French hesitations about Tav. From Paris we expect clarity, seriousness and respect for the agreements: Italy has been and is keeping its word, we cannot accept about-faces on an important work not only for the two countries but for all of Europe”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini.

No Tav: “Railway crashes into a wall”

With the “postponement of the works” that is evaluating France for its national part the Tav “crashes into a wall”. It’s the first comment of the movement No Tavwhich has been opposing the construction of the infrastructure since the end of the 1990s.

“Without the French national trafficking – claims the movement No Tav – one of the last arguments of the promoters of the work also collapses, i.e. the gain of half an hour in the journey times between Turin and Lyon, at the cost of gutting two valleys and spending tens of billions. What is happening – continues the No Tav movement – is the plastic demonstration of how much the movement No Tavfrom one side of the border to the other, has been repeating for some time: that is, that the work is uneconomical, useless and represents only a great gift to the cement and rod lobbies”.

Tav, the French Minister of Transport: “No postponements”

“The French government has not decided on any postponement of the calendar relating to the Lyon-Turin high-speed train”: the Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, told ANSA today, adding that the news of postponements in the construction of certain structures refer not to decisions took “but to an independent report delivered to the government”. “It is in no case – Beaune specified – a government decision and our calendar remains unchanged”.

