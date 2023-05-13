Home » Inter-Sassuolo 4-2, goals and highlights: brace from Lukaku
Inter-Sassuolo 4-2, goals and highlights: brace from Lukaku

The efforts of the Champions League derby made themselves felt, it wasn’t the usual Inter, solid, but Inzaghi’s team, despite suffering, beat a never tamed Sassuolo 4-2. Thanks to this success, the nerazzurri rise to third place in the standings overtaking Lazio. Dionisi’s team started strong, the VAR canceled a goal from Berardi due to offside by Laurienté. Goal not validated, for the same reason, also in Correa. In the first half finale, Lukaku unlocks it with a shot from outside. In the second half, Inter started strong and scored two goals within a few minutes: an own goal from Ruan and a goal from Lautaro (after a deflection by Ruan). Sassuolo does not give up and shortens with Matheus Henrique. Frattesi reopens it but in the 89th minute Lukaku closes it on the final 4-2

