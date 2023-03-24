

By the editorial staff



From the Nola hospital There is good news for patients suffering from hypertension. A reassuring novelty especially for those with multi-drug resistance to the many antihypertensives.

From today it is available, at the Cardiology department of Nola directed by Dr Louis Caliendo (in the picture) the percutaneous treatment of arterial hypertension.

A practice that is performed through a minimally invasive ablation of the nervous system that regulates the activity of the kidney, a fundamental organ in the pathogenesis of arterial hypertension.

The ablation procedure is performed using a system consisting of a spiral-shaped catheter which is introduced under angiographic guidance into the renal arteries bilaterally, causing ablation via radio frequencies which nullify the activity of the nervous system on blood pressure control arterial. With this mechanism, there is a contraction of about 10 mmHg for the value of systolic and diastolic blood pressure, thus reducing the number of antihypertensive drugs to be taken and improving the quality of life of patients.

Last March 22, at the interventional cardiology unit directed by Dr Michele Capasso, the first systemic renal denervation procedure was performed Symplicity Spiral by doctors Francesco Granata and Francesco Terraccianoassisted by nurses Marianna Bozzoli, Eugenio Stampati and Simeone Giordano.

Thanks to this innovative technique, the Nola hospital can offer an increasingly effective and safe service to all those patients suffering from arterial hypertension who until now have seen their quality of life increasingly limited by the continuous use of often ineffective or intolerance-promoting drugs .