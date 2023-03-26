Aries

The Moon is in good aspect, Mercury and the Sun are in your sign together with Jupiter; with these stars it is difficult that in this period you can slack off, on the contrary, you will have so many projects to follow and ideas to perfect that every now and then you could experience moments of chaos, but it is a beneficial confusion.

The sign of Aries, between a stalemate and a phase of great turmoil, prefers the latter.

So it’s better to move than to stand still and waiting for events.

Love awakens with choices that may concern couples who have remained unofficial for too long, new meetings are favored.

Great growth if you just think about how you were at the end of December 2022.

Tour

This period is one of great conquests that can be of a material nature, let’s not forget that Taurus is an earth sign, rather pragmatic and concrete.

Good for those who want to change and get some security.

It should also be remembered that all those who want to legalize a union, get married or live together, with Jupiter about to arrive in May in its sign, can get busy right now.

Well renew an agreement, you will be successful depending on your basic skills.

Here’s a catch-up this spring, the only problem might arise if you’re dealing with people who tend to block rather than help; young people want to go and live alone and the relationships that are born now are lasting.

Twins

It is good to take advantage of the transit of the favorable Moon to talk and explain any difficulties, we know that the new transit of Saturn can generate some annoyance, especially for those born in the first decade, and therefore if there are work tensions they must be addressed in time.

I don’t exclude delays and the lack of confirmations only for now, so the first thing that needs to be done in this period is to try to resolve a knot that mainly concerns economic issues and clauses, agreements.

For open sky relationships in view of April when Venus will touch the sign, meetings can be very intriguing.

Cancer

Day after day you feel a great energy growing within you, and since the 7th of this month of March, that is, since Saturn began an important transit, you should have noticed that things are slowly changing.

There is still no paper to sign and the time has not come to put everything in black and white, but there are some reassurances, rumors say that you will be called soon.

In love, relationships that have experienced major problems in the first two weeks of March can slowly recover, especially if there are good foundations.

Day after day, the sense of uncertainty and nervousness that characterized your life for weeks will be overcome and a profitable second part of the year can already be glimpsed.

Leone

This Sunday is welcome given that, in my opinion, there were moments of conflict between Friday and Saturday.

What is certain is that if something doesn’t suit you, it’s difficult for you to have a mild and calm attitude, you don’t say things!

When it comes to explaining the reasons for your nervousness, you become extremely explicit, even too explicit, and your way of doing things could offend people who consider your barbs exaggerated.

Be careful in relationships with Aquarius, Scorpio and Taurus.

Today a reconciliation and a moment of well-being will be easier to live if you too mitigate the demands.

Virgin

Here is a Sunday in which it is advisable to observe what is happening around without acting hastily; we know that you are a rigorous and austere person, that you take your time before making important choices.

You have an analytical and rational attitude, the first self-criticism you address to yourself.

You hate making mistakes and want to have everything under control. Don’t worry!

At work, many things don’t depend on you, as I have repeated several times at least until mid-May, you have to try to stall.

It must be said that love becomes pleasant again, but for work everything moves a little too much in slow motion, and there are probably also those who are waiting for a change regarding an appointment, and to know, in other words, which will be his role in the second part of this year.

Saturn in opposition changes the rules of a game that will eventually come back to your advantage. But not all the cards have been dealt yet.

Balance

This day is better, we still haven’t overcome the rock of the planetary oppositions that have dominated the scene for some time, I am convinced that day after day you will feel greater strength within you, as if you were overcoming a difficult period or one of constant contrasts.

Maybe you did a good job but you received more criticism than approval and in a completely unjustified way.

The desire to change involves the outward appearance, you can decide to change your look, would you like to see yourself in the mirror differently; it seems like a small thing, but for you who are an esthete this also counts.

Put yourself in the game, you want to change many things inside and outside of you, you will succeed!

If you take too many commitments don’t ask yourself why you feel fatigued.

Disputes with a Gemini who has felt offended.

Scorpio

Two agitated days have passed, full of tiring commitments, not exactly pleasant appointments, and between Friday and Saturday there was a small conflict to overcome.

This is a Sunday that no longer sees the Moon against, the doors of a new week full of advantages are opening.

What I ask you to do in this period is not to exacerbate tensions, try to live sentimental relationships with greater transport and with a little more benevolence, otherwise you risk getting angry and that’s it.

Some more conflict between parents and children is possible.

Some tensions arise from changes concerning the working sphere and which should affect the coming weeks. You will have to decide what to do if there is a renewal of the agreement in question or wait for events.

Sagittarius

There are days like today when not everything works to perfection, and therefore better to be careful if you have to face a problem, a commitment.

If you have an appointment, leave early or have it reconfirmed.

There are people who don’t tell you right, I explained that you are in a phase of new orientations which has been underway since the beginning of the month.

Saturn brings a profound transformation that is not wanted by you but determined by destiny, that’s why I believe that some references have already changed or are about to change, it is important today to have nice people by your side.

Capricorn

Only for a few days I invite you to be cautious, the next few days are one of great tiredness and fatigue, but you know that there is a victory on the horizon, the one that will see you as the protagonist of the second half of the year.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t make important choices at the moment, or that you have to worry about everything these days, but there are likely to be profound disagreements that need to be healed, that important discussions need to be made.

A small obstacle to overcome; you don’t have to worry too much about enemies or people who try to provoke you, because in the end your superiority will be proven.

Love needs confirmation and maybe right now it’s the feelings that should be strengthened.

If for work or personal reasons you stay too far from a person and think only of work and money, this ends up weighing on your emotional stability.

Acquarium

Interesting this Sunday, but the last forty-eight hours have been hectic and probably filled with questions as well.

Sometimes you get angry because at work, everything doesn’t work, or you feel alone facing important problems.

However, don’t unload too much agitation on others, and here I’m also referring to love since Venus is against it, those who live a transgressive relationship or a little worn out by time shouldn’t unleash controversy.

You need some peace of mind, relax and do the things you enjoy the most.

If you plan to carry out a project, present it if possible by mid-May to the appropriate person.

Pesci

The important thing is to move on, not to think about the issues of the past that have haunted your life for too long.

You can take great satisfaction, especially if there have been people who have tried to put you offside, so you will take a good revenge on enemies who no longer have power over you.

These days you shouldn’t go back to old love talks, doors open to a very important second part of the year.

There are even those who will think, if they haven’t already done so in the past, of living together or getting married, and the separated will be less afflicted, on the contrary, they will want to indulge in new encounters.

A particular feeling could arise with the signs of Capricorn and Scorpio.