Royal jelly supplement recalled by In’s Mercato

In’s Mercato Recalls Vita Good Fresh Royal Jelly and Honey with Vitamin B6 Food Supplement

In’s Mercato, a discount chain, has announced a voluntary recall of a batch of its brand Vita Good fresh royal jelly and honey with vitamin B6 food supplement. The recall is being issued in conjunction with the supplier due to concerns over the integrity of the packaging.

The affected product is sold in packs containing 10 ready-to-use vials, with the batch number L.317001012 and the shelf life (TMC) 05/2025. The food supplement was produced for In’s Mercato by the company Incos Cosmeceutica Industriale Srl of via Einaudi 8, in Castello D’Argile, in the metropolitan city of Bologna.

As a precaution, the chain is advising consumers not to consume the supplement with the indicated batch number and shelf life. Consumers who have purchased the product can return it to the point of sale by 12/20/2023 for a replacement or refund.

According to The Food Fact, there have been 191 recalls from January 1st 2023, totaling 384 products. Consumers are encouraged to stay informed about recall notices, withdrawals, and revocations by subscribing to the Il Fatto Alimentare Telegram channel or the email alert service.

It’s crucial for consumers to stay updated on product recalls, as hundreds of dangerous or unfit for sale food products are removed from supermarket shelves every year. Taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the products they consume is vital for every individual.

