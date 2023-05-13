As conflict in Sudan continues, people in Khartoum face humanitarian difficulties – resident – statement – situation

Khartoum faces humanitarian difficulties as conflict continues in Sudan

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a statement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the 11th, agreeing to give priority to discussions on the realization of a short-term ceasefire to provide guarantees for humanitarian activities. However, the statement did not reach a truce and ceasefire. On the 12th, the conflicting parties in Sudan were still fighting fiercely in the capital Khartoum and other places. Ongoing conflict has made life increasingly difficult for residents of Khartoum. Food, energy, and medical resources are all on the verge of depletion.

Hashem, 35, a businessman, was unable to flee the fighting because his passport was lost. He described the current state of life in Khartoum as “there is no last stop”.

Merchant Hashim:Going to the supermarket to buy things depends on what stock the supermarket has. If you want to buy rice, this supermarket does not have it, and that supermarket may have it. So it’s like hunting, as if you live in the jungle and you have to go out and find your game. Sometimes you go shopping with a list and only get half of it, which is a hassle.

Khalid, a 22-year-old university student, also felt the same way. He said that most of the food stores in Khartoum have been closed, and those who remain here can basically only live on limited food reserves. What’s more difficult is that it is almost impossible to seek medical treatment.

College student Khaled:The situation is very serious, especially the supply of basic needs cannot keep up, and the health system is also very bad. Those who are still healthy should be lucky, because it is too difficult to go to the hospital and pharmacy now.

In addition, local residents also face water and electricity cutoffs, poor communications, and severe shortages of gasoline.

Residents of Khartoum:All gas stations are out of service and fuel, if available, is only sold on the black market.

More than 600 people have died and more than 700,000 people have been displaced in Sudan since mid-April, the World Health Organization and United Nations agencies said. Up to 2.5 million people in Sudan are expected to go hungry, according to the World Food Programme.

