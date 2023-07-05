Home » Türkiye: 500 percent in two years – Erdogan’s crazy real estate boom
Business

Türkiye: 500 percent in two years – Erdogan’s crazy real estate boom

by admin
Türkiye: 500 percent in two years – Erdogan’s crazy real estate boom

Istanbul is known as the “pearl of the Bosphorus”, but “diamond on the Bosphorus” would be more appropriate. Because for ordinary people, life in the city is becoming increasingly unaffordable. This is mainly due to the sharp rise in prices for houses and apartments. Real estate price increases have overtaken the already galloping inflation.

According to data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank of central banks, residential property prices in Turkey have risen by 51 percent in the past year alone. These figures apply to real price increases, which means that the extremely high overall inflation in Turkey has already been factored out.

In the 16-million metropolis of Istanbul, prices have risen even more rapidly. The consulting firm Endeks assumes that …

See also  Erdoğan's "New Turkey" looks a lot like the old / Turkey / Areas / Home

You may also like

Future package for the PCK refinery is implemented

China, 3 thousand billion in shadow reserves: a...

Dollar Rises on Weak Chinese Data and Anticipation...

Toyota: US sales +15% in June

Overburdening the BA: “We have become the ‘Federal...

Construction waste, Italy recovers 80%

Taxes – Lindner defends draft budget

The Cida challenge for the implementation of the...

Mark Zuckerberg’s Real Estate Empire: From Silicon Valley...

The federal government pays 243 million for failed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy