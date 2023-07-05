Antidepressant foods: 8 foods that help you regain your smile

Everyone knows that eating makes you happy… But did you know that there are 8 antidepressant foods that help you regain your smile? Find out what they are.

Research is clear: eating certain foods, especially when we’re sad or anxious about something, can help us find joy and smile again.

But how is this possible? According to nutritionist, podcaster and writer Rosemary Ferguson it would seem that some foods can improve our mood due to their nutritional composition. Thanks to their nutrients, in fact, it could be that these foods can promote the production of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, regulating mood and emotions.

Another aspect not to be underestimated at all, however, is the fact that these foods are mostly antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, capable of protecting against stress.

What are the 8 antidepressant foods?

What are the antidepressant foods that we should have in the pantry or in the fridge against possible “attacks of sadness”?

How to fight depression with nutrition (tantasalute.it)

Antidepressant foods include:

Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines) which not only help you regain your smile, but are also rich in Omega 3, essential for heart and brain health, and are good for memory. Turmeric, the famous yellow spice from the Orient, which contains curcumin, a substance with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Very versatile, it gives an unmistakable taste to any dish. Green leafy vegetables: I know, maybe they don’t exactly make you think of happiness, but they are really good for you because they are rich in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and folate. Precisely the latter are involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters (serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline) which play a fundamental role in regulating mood. Berries are not only antidepressant foods but are also beneficial because they contain antioxidants and polyphenols. Dark chocolate which contains flavonoids, antioxidant substances that improve mood and cognitive functions. This type of chocolate also stimulates endorphins, the so-called “well-being hormones”. Nuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, flax and chia) are increasingly used in the kitchen or eaten as a snack and it is absolutely right to do so. . These are good for the brain, reduce inflammation and promote brain health. Legumes, such as beans and lentils, are rich in B vitamins which promote the production of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), thus promoting a smile. Mushrooms (especially Shitake) are rich in vitamin D, a vitamin often absent in those suffering from depression, and B vitamins, which help improve mood.

Here, these are the 8 antidepressant foods that you will no longer be able to do without when melancholy and sadness inevitably call. Eat them in front of a good comedy film or in the company of those you love and you will see that happiness will not take long to return!