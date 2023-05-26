TV bonus 2023, up to 100 euro discount voucher: who earns

TV bonus 2023, the incentive should be renewed and will consist of a discount of up to 100 euros for the purchase of a new TV model and the concomitant scrapping of an old device

There are several government incentives that have also been renewed for 2023 with the aim of helping families in difficulty due to the high cost of living due to the surge in inflation and energy costs. In addition to mosquito net bonuses and that for the expensethere are also confirmations for the bonus TV 2023. The incentive will allow you to buy a latest generation TV for the scrapping of old models.

TV bonus 2023: up to 100 euro discount on the purchase of a new model and scrapping of an old one

Il bonus TV debuted with the 2018 Budget law for the transition to digital terrestrial. It was then renovated in 2021 to encourage the scrapping of old televisions. At the moment it is not possible to know what the entity of the will be bonus TV 2023 but considering the latest version of the incentive should consist of one 20% discount on the price in the new TV up to a maximum of 100 euro. The funds to support it should be around 90 million euros.

Bonus TV 2023: required

Il bonus TV 2023 it can be requested only once and combined with the purchase of a single TV per household with concomitant disposal of the old model. It is probable that a maximum date will be set by which the purchase can be made (in 2021 only TVs bought after 22 December 2018 were considered). The requirements to access the bonus TV 2023 are paying the Rai license fee or are at least 75 years of age and are therefore exempt from payment.

TV Bonus 2023: how to request it

Il bonus TV 2023 it can be requested directly at the point of sale where the purchase is made. The shop staff will take care of disposing of the model to be scrapped and will provide you with all the forms necessary for the discount voucher. If, on the other hand, you deliver the old model to a station of WEEE disposal you will be issued a certification which will then allow you to obtain the discount in the store.

