Kiev denies having attacked territories of the Russian Federation with drones, but the Kremlin insists and claims that an attempt to strike Crimea has been blocked. The situation in Bakhmut is increasingly difficult, so much so that the Ukrainian leaders clearly speak of the retreat as an “option”.
G20. Moscow: Lavrov-Blinken meeting did not take place due to the US position
The meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovand the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, could not take place due to the position of the United States. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the sidelines of the G20 in India, quoted by Interfax. “In my opinion, the position of the United States has been stated clearly and for a long time. I am in favor of the escalation of conflicts around the world and diplomacy, unfortunately, is apparently relegated to the background,” Zakharova told ai reporters.
Kiev: a five-story building destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, two dead
Two people were killed this morning in a rocket attack launched by the Russian armed forces on Zaporizhzhia. The interim mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtev, reported it on Telegram, specifying that in the attack a five-story residential building was “almost completely destroyed” and that “several are under the rubble”
Russian media: Air defense radar near Moscow metro station
A mobile radar station used in coordination with air defense systems has been installed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow, reports the independent Russian newspaper The Insider. It would be a P-18-2 Prima, a surveillance and targeting radar designed to detect and track incoming targets for nearby air defense systems, the source said, citing a video that appeared on the local Telegram channel ‘Siren Russian’.
Slovakia: possible supply of ten Mig-29s to Kiev
Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said, quoted by international media. In early February, the Slovak newspaper Sme reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Bratislava for fighter jets and that Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that negotiations for the supply of MiGs would begin.
American support for aid to Kiev is declining
American support for Ukraine is waning. According to the latest polls, the percentage of US citizens in favor of aid to Kiev dropped from 60% in May to 48% in the last month, with 26% of Americans convinced that the United States has already given too much to Ukraine. This trend is agitating the White House especially in view of the election season. And the concern is so palpable, reports the New York Times, that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to establish direct contact with the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy to ask for the support of Congress.
Kiev: raid on Zaporozhzhia, hit a residential building
Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia tonight, seriously damaging a residential building. Acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev wrote this in Telegram, quoted by the Ukrainian media. The regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia said a Russian S-300 missile probably hit the building. The attack destroyed three floors of the building. Information on any victims is not yet available.