American support for aid to Kiev is declining

American support for Ukraine is waning. According to the latest polls, the percentage of US citizens in favor of aid to Kiev dropped from 60% in May to 48% in the last month, with 26% of Americans convinced that the United States has already given too much to Ukraine. This trend is agitating the White House especially in view of the election season. And the concern is so palpable, reports the New York Times, that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to establish direct contact with the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy to ask for the support of Congress.