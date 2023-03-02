Home Health War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
Health

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

by admin
War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Kiev denies having attacked territories of the Russian Federation with drones, but the Kremlin insists and claims that an attempt to strike Crimea has been blocked. The situation in Bakhmut is increasingly difficult, so much so that the Ukrainian leaders clearly speak of the retreat as an “option”.

365 days since the outbreak of war in Ukraine

Dossier – War trails

Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Key points

G20. Moscow: Lavrov-Blinken meeting did not take place due to the US position

The meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovand the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, could not take place due to the position of the United States. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the sidelines of the G20 in India, quoted by Interfax. “In my opinion, the position of the United States has been stated clearly and for a long time. I am in favor of the escalation of conflicts around the world and diplomacy, unfortunately, is apparently relegated to the background,” Zakharova told ai reporters.

Kiev: a five-story building destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, two dead

Two people were killed this morning in a rocket attack launched by the Russian armed forces on Zaporizhzhia. The interim mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtev, reported it on Telegram, specifying that in the attack a five-story residential building was “almost completely destroyed” and that “several are under the rubble”

See also  From Leonardo to Galileo, the historical characters who point to the metaverse

Russian media: Air defense radar near Moscow metro station

A mobile radar station used in coordination with air defense systems has been installed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow, reports the independent Russian newspaper The Insider. It would be a P-18-2 Prima, a surveillance and targeting radar designed to detect and track incoming targets for nearby air defense systems, the source said, citing a video that appeared on the local Telegram channel ‘Siren Russian’.

Slovakia: possible supply of ten Mig-29s to Kiev

Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said, quoted by international media. In early February, the Slovak newspaper Sme reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Bratislava for fighter jets and that Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that negotiations for the supply of MiGs would begin.

American support for aid to Kiev is declining

American support for Ukraine is waning. According to the latest polls, the percentage of US citizens in favor of aid to Kiev dropped from 60% in May to 48% in the last month, with 26% of Americans convinced that the United States has already given too much to Ukraine. This trend is agitating the White House especially in view of the election season. And the concern is so palpable, reports the New York Times, that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to establish direct contact with the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy to ask for the support of Congress.

See also  "Ayrden's Circle" is too difficult, and many game media cannot complete the evaluation before the 23rd | XFastest News

Kiev: raid on Zaporozhzhia, hit a residential building

Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia tonight, seriously damaging a residential building. Acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev wrote this in Telegram, quoted by the Ukrainian media. The regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia said a Russian S-300 missile probably hit the building. The attack destroyed three floors of the building. Information on any victims is not yet available.

You may also like

Cyclone Mourinho does not subside: two rounds of...

Ophthalmologist who died in Bologna, the suspicions of...

Atp Acapulco: Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals, Jacopo...

Cospito’s letter: “Ready to die to make known...

Brindisi, husband and wife found dead at home...

Berrettini ‘launches’ his brother Jacopo

stopped massive drone strike in Crimea

symptoms, vaccine and how to take it –...

The building bonuses are gone but the debts...

Moscow: “Massive drone attack in Crimea blocked”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy