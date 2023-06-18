Trooping the Color, Prince Louis and yellow of the… fart

The yellow … “of the fart”, while the great party was held in London for the birthday of King Charles III, with the annual “Trooping the Color” parade, which celebrates the official birthday of the sovereign. An ancient tradition retraced for the first time by King Charles, who wanted to inspect the troops riding a horse, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had already done until 1986.

The King was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, his brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his sister Anne. Queen Camilla and William’s wife Catherine, Princess of Wales instead preferred to greet the crowds from a carriage.

The regiment’s colorful display of precision and flamboyance is the first in the reign of the 74-year-old Charles. The King’s real birthday is November 14, but British sovereigns celebrate it twice: once in private and once again in public.

The tradition of the June Parade began in 1748 under King George II, who wanted a celebration in better summer weather, as his birthday was October 30th.

The live televised event began with a Horse Guards procession from Buckingham Palace into central London. About 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses participate, led in the parade by Juno, a 10-year-old mare, together with three other ‘Drum Horses’: Perseus, Atlas and Apollo. Drum Horses are the oldest animals in the military and have the rank of major. They are traditionally named after figures from Greek mythology.

The UK is currently experiencing a period of intense heat which makes it difficult for troops to bear the black bearskin ceremonial hats and thick red tunics. Last weekend William inspected the troops and several soldiers passed out from the heat.