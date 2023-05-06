“Thank you all very much. I will remember»

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Michelle Murgia, after the interview that appeared this morning in Corriere in which he speaks with an open heart about his illness, he wrote a post on Instagram. The Sardinian writer was inundated with messages of affection.

Michela Murgia, the smiling photo and the post: “Thank you, I will remember”

In the photo on the social network, she appears smiling, with her eyes closed, in an embrace with a man wearing a T-shirt on which is written: “Nobody is an island”. She wrote: “Thank you for your messages. I can’t answer all of them, but I’ve read everything and will remember. Thank you very much”.

Murgia has chosen to talk about his illness revealing that he has months of life ahead of him. “Months, maybe many,” he said to Aldo Cazzullo. Months, without specifying how many, since in these situations it is always very difficult to understand how a cancer it evolves. But she hinted that they could be few, but perhaps even many, as her readers hope, the people who follow her, but also those who live with cancer or those who simply read this interview and were impressed. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also sent her a message of support by writing: “Come on Michela!”.

She was very specific: she said the cancer was stage four. You mean it’s very advanced.

She wrote that it is important for her to shy away from the language of war when speaking of disease: there are no wars, battles and struggles. She wrote that her tumor is “accomplice to the complexity of her body, not an enemy to be destroyed”. Her words in which many patients could recognize and identify themselves, returning with their minds to the day in which they received the diagnosis and in which they discovered they had to live with cancer.

The interview unleashed many reactions: pain and affection for a writer who is much loved by the public.

In the stories (the retractable images that can be uploaded to Meta’s social network) Murgia shared a photo of another user which reads: “Today is a good day to live”.

