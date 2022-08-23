Listen to the audio version of the article

In the United States, the overtaking of streaming on traditional TV (which is now mostly via cable), branded as historic, has become real with the July data. In July, Americans spent more time watching content from services such as Netflix, YouTube and Hbo Max than those offered by traditional TV. In Italy we are far from the finish line. But the US market – which historically has been the pioneer in terms of audiovisual, anticipating the dynamics of the Old Continent – Italy shares the trend. And the summer of TV provides yet another confirmation.

Children prepare for the revolution

The numbers speak for themselves. In the 8-14 age group, the percentage is just over 50 per cent. It falls, but only slightly, between the ages of 15 and 19: 45.2 percent. And then 37.4% for 20-24 year olds; 30.4% for 25-34 year olds and 30.6% for 35-44 year olds. In these percentages – deriving from processing by Studio Frasi on Auditel data – there is the photograph, taken by age group, of the “unrecognized” audiences in Italy between 1 June and 19 July, the period of time before entering the phase hotter than summer with dynamics that could lead to greater use of devices but also to stay less at home.

These are the values ​​of television consumption from televisions not tuned to the usual networks, but on different channels: channels broadcast via the Internet; channels received through decoders and set top boxes connected to the network; computer and game console connected to the TV. In total, considering all age groups, the unrecognized reached 17.9% of the audience on the average day. In prime time it means a listen of over three million. But there are bands, such as midday, in which the share of new advances is 21.6% and is at these levels even between 16 and 18.

Elderly bulwark of traditional TV

These are values ​​that lead to investigate who are the major users of this new way of using television. As for the average age, for example, if that of TV consumers in the traditional way is 60, the new way of using the TV as a device is the land of users twenty years younger.

What is certain is that the data processed by Studio Frasi indicate an increase: the unrecognized amounted to 16% in May. “This new way of separating audiences by Auditel – explains Francesco Siliato, media analyst at Studio Frasi – is together with the Auditel Total Audience, now also experimented with Dazn data for the first time, the great novelty of this hot summer. In fact, compared to a normal decline in traditional audiences between May and July, the audience and weight of the channels not directly monitored increase ».