After the first week of rallies, in which nine Canavese teams have already resumed their preparation, from today Monday 22nd to Wednesday 24th August the remaining five teams will also start working.

This evening, Monday 22nd at 6.30 pm Colleretto will meet, a team for the first time ever in Promotion. The pedanei, under the orders of the new coach Luca Conta, will meet again at the Carlo Koetting of Colleretto Giacosa and will lay the first brick for the seasonal priority goal: salvation in a group, the B, which promises to be very difficult. Also tonight, but at 7.30 pm the holiday time will also be over for the Vischese of First category: the low Canavese team of president Armando Ghiglione will gather in front of the public friend of Stefano Acotto di Vische and will only carry out the first seasonal training in that structure. . From tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd, the Viscoese will be in Montalenghe, as already done in the second part of last season, where they will then continue the preparation for the start of the championship, scheduled for Sunday 11th at 3pm. at the top. Also tomorrow it will also be the turn of the new Bosconerese, branded Francesco Parisi, to return to training. The bassocanavesano club will meet at 7pm in Bosconero, the players who will begin to learn about the new dictates of the bosconerese coach, in the first season on the bench of the alto canavesani, whose goal is first of all to maintain the category.

Last to resume preparation, Wednesday 24 August are the newly promoted Agliè Valle Sacra and the Mappanese. Starting from the alladiesi, Mr. Vitaliano Giaquinto will direct the first training session at 7 pm at the Bumbunera in Agliè. The new faces will have to metabolize the working methods of the Alladian technician as quickly as possible and start the season in the best possible way, hitting a peaceful salvation. Always starting at 7 pm the Mappanese starts. The team of confirmed coach Luca Marrella will prepare for another season in the first category, in which the goal is to try to get a place in the playoffs. –