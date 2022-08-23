In the last night service carried out over the weekend, the two patrols of the local police on duty withdrew two licenses for driving in a drunken layer and issued five reports for violating speed limits, one for cars without insurance and one for lack of seat belts. safety.

“Driving in a state of alcoholic intoxication is a phenomenon that tends not to decrease”, underlines the commander of the local police Andrea Gallo. «The same also applies to failure to comply with speed limits. For example, the five minutes for speeding were elevated on Sunday night Put with speeds that exceeded 80 km per hour ».

In particular, two days ago the negative record for driving under the influence of alcohol was recorded. «A 40-year-old from Treviso was stopped driving a motorcycle with a alcohol content of 2.66 g / l, four times higher than the allowed limit », underlines Gallo. “The 40-year-old was also without a driving license because he never obtained it. For him, in addition to a fine of about 5,000 euros, the vehicle was stopped for three months. Furthermore, the last night service made it possible to block a 40-year-old from Mogliano with an alcohol content more than double the expected threshold (1.09 g / l) from driving, while a 30-year-old girl from Treviso was surprised on the Terraglio with 0 , 77 g / l. For both the immediate withdrawal of the license ».

On the accident rate due to distraction, the data provided by Commander Gallo arouse concern: «In the last few weeks there have been the interventions of the patrols for accidents fortunately without injuries, even four or five a day, where distraction is certainly one of the causes. In fact, it cannot be explained how a vehicle that has full visibility does not realize that the vehicle in front has stopped to allow a pedestrian to pass or that in conditions of full visibility, as happened on the Put a few days ago, it goes off the road and then resumes. the march as if nothing had happened, without the slightest problem of calling a police force, at least to warn of the damage caused by the spill. Thanks to video surveillance, the driver has been identified ».