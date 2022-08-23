Doctors and nurses no vax now change jobs: many health professionals who have decided not to undergo the vaccination obligation for the

Covid

they resigned to start a new professional life. Only in Veneto in the last three years

10 thousand sanitary ware

have resigned, this is 20% of clinicians and 13% of nurses. A situation that is also reflected in the rest of Italy where, now, among plumbers, bakers and electricians there may be former doctors and nurses.

One of them,

Vittorio Bulbarelli

tells his story to

“White Zone”

: “They forced me to change jobs – he explains – after having been a nurse in Mantua for 40 years, I was suspended without salary and contributions. Then I got sick and returned to the company for four months: just enough time to resign” . Today Vittorio is a baker: “I get up at two in the morning to work in a small artisan oven and bring bread to customers – he says – I was expecting a more peaceful end of career”. A situation that creates a lack of personnel almost everywhere, without counting the absences of those who are currently suspended: “By 2024, about 40,000 doctors will no longer be in the National Health Service, the situation is dramatic”, explains Dario Giacomini, president of the association ContiamoCi!