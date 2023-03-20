People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, March 19th (Wang Siwen) On March 18th, the “Dream Building Liaoning·Talents Help Revitalize” was jointly organized by the Organization Department of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, and the Liaoning Provincial Department of Education College graduates and other young people who stay in Liaoning and come to Liaoning to promote employment are launched in the Human Resources Service Industrial Park in Shenyang, China.

event site.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security

On the same day, the responsible comrades of the Human Resources and Social Security Departments of Jilin Province, Heilongjiang Province, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the responsible comrades of the employment departments of 15 key universities inside and outside the province, including Jilin University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Harbin Engineering University, Dalian University of Technology, and Northeastern University, Liaoning Province Relevant comrades from the human resources and social departments of 14 cities and the Shenfu Demonstration Zone participated. At the launching ceremony, the Human Resources and Social Security Departments of 14 cities in the province and the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone signed school-site cooperation agreements with universities inside and outside the province. Cooperate with colleges and universities inside and outside the province in terms of employment services entering the campus. It is worth mentioning that the human resources and social security departments of the three provinces and one district in Northeast China signed a strategic cooperation agreement on the employment of college graduates to deeply promote regional joint recruitment and talent docking. The revitalization and development of Northeast China in the new era gathers talents, retains talents, and makes good use of talents.

On-site recruitment activities.Photo courtesy of Liaoning Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security

After the launching ceremony, on-site recruitment activities were held. 202 employers in the province provided 5,459 jobs. The demand for engineering, mechanical, and electrical jobs was strong. There were 949 jobs with wages exceeding 10,000 yuan, and 7,580 graduates. Young people came to the scene to apply for jobs, and 49,000 people participated in the live broadcast online.

It is understood that in the next stage, Liaoning Province will use this employment promotion action as a carrier to introduce new policies and measures such as high-quality full employment support policies and measures in the new era, and entrepreneurship promotion actions for key groups; it will adopt a combination of “going out and inviting in” In this way, we will organize high-quality employers with favorable treatment and strong attractiveness in the province to go to colleges and universities inside and outside the province to carry out “hundreds of schools and thousands of enterprises” talent docking recruitment activities, Liaoning special talent recruitment fairs, state-owned and private enterprises’ talent recruitment activities, etc.