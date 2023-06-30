the Covisoc towards the rejection of the registration. Reliefs also in Lecco which, however, hopes breaking latest news

by Fiorenzo Radogna

First indiscretions on the B series cases: Reggina would be excluded due to the many irregularities detected by Covisoc in the registration application. An appeal is possible, times are very tight

Covisoc and the Infrastructure Commission of the FIGC: first rumors – awaiting official confirmation – on the verdicts relating to the applications for registration. Reggina would be excluded from Serie B (due to economic defaults); reliefs have also arrived at the newly promoted Lecco who hopes for.

Lecco’s application for registration in Serie B was at risk because the prefectural clearance necessary for the designation of the Euganeo stadium as a substitute stadium for its own under renovation had arrived late via Pec from Padua. Covisoc made the findings via Pec, which arrived around 10pm, and therefore at the moment the Lombard team would also not be registered, due to the optimism that extenuating circumstances are taken into consideration. The situation of Reggina is more difficult not only due to the non-payment of the installment of 757 thousand euros by way of cancellation of the outstanding debts with the tax authorities, but – it seems – to other defaults that emerged in the application for registration, such as 651 thousand euros of incentives ‘exodus.

The next steps

At the end of this investigation – the results of which were also sent to the Lega Nazionale Professionisti serie B and to the Lega Pro -, with the applications for the granting of the National License rejected, the companies involved will have until 7 pm on 5 July to appeal the Competent commission – without the possibility of integrating the documentation filed previously -, which in turn will express its opinion by 6 July.

If the clubs were not admitted, green light for the repechage: in B in pole position is Brescia (relegated to C in the playouts against Cosenza), followed by Perugia, finished third from last in the regular season.

The day following the discussion of the appeals by the excluded women – next Friday, 7 July – the meeting of the FIGC federal council is scheduled, in which the decision on the granting of the National Licenses (readmissions and/or repechages) will be pronounced. The decision of the Federal Council can be appealed by the excluded clubs (and possibly by the clubs that aspire to take their place) to the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport.

Finally, as the last two steps, the companies will be able to appeal to the Lazio TAR and the Council of State. A challenge to the sound of stamped papers which, if pushed to ordinary justice (Tar and Council of State) should only be definitively closed by the end of August, once the championships have already begun.

Lega Pro

In Lega Pro Alessandria, Triestina and the newly promoted Brindisi have denied any rumors of

exclusion. Triestina and Alessandria through the note: Co.Vi.So.C. considered that, at the state of the proceedings, the legal and economic-financial criteria referred to in Title I) of the Official Announcement no. 67/A of 9 November 2022 and there are no impediments to obtaining the National License for the purpose of participating in the Serie C Championship 2023/2024. And even Brindisi has canceled all doubts through its social networks with a post: C we are.

