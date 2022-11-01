Musk alone in command of Twitter. Tesla’s boss, after the acquisition of the social media, a $ 44 billion operation, has canceled the Twitter board and is now the sole director.

To bring it back the Wall Street Journal citing a communication to the SEC, in which Musk is the sole director of the company. In the note, Musk explains that the fact that he is the sole administrator was foreseen by the Twitter purchase agreement. Musk completed the acquisition of the social media company founded by Jack Dorsey on October 28 and immediately made his mark, immediately firing the company’s chief executive, chief financial officer, political and legal executives, and also dissolved the board of directors of the company. Twitter.

Musk starts operation Twitter: what he’s doing

The South African histrionic entrepreneur would have involved more than 50 Tesla employees and beyond in its acquisition of Twitter.

According to internal registers viewed by broadcaster CNBC, employees of Musk’s other companies are now licensed to work at Twitter, including more than 50 from Tesla, two from the Boring Company (which builds underground tunnels) and one from Neuralink (which is developing an interface brain-computer). Among the dozens of people Elon Musk has specifically enlisted from Tesla are: Director of Software Development Ashok Elluswamy, Director of Engineering of Autopilot and TeslaBot Milan Kovac, Senior Director of Software Engineering Maha Virduhagiri, Pete Scheutzow, a senior staff technical program manager, and Jake Nocon, who is part of Tesla’s surveillance unit, as senior security intelligence manager.

On Twitter, Musk relies on his lieutenants and loyalists to decide who and what to cut or keep in the social network.

Additionally, it is pressuring them to learn everything they can about Twitter as soon as possible, from source code to content moderation and data privacy requirements, so they can redesign the platform. It is still unclear how Tesla employees should split between the automaker and Twitter.

Typically, when Tesla employees work for other Elon Musk firms, typically SpaceX or Boring Company, they can be paid by the other firm as consultants. Some Musk employees have full-time roles in more than one of his companies. For example, Tesla Vice President of Materials Charlie Kuehmann is simultaneously Vice President of SpaceX.

Twitter employees who were present prior to Musk’s arrival said they were asked to show his teams all kinds of technical documentation, to justify their work and that of their teams, and to explain their value within. of the company. Twitter employees have said they are worried that they are being fired without reason or notice and that at the moment they have not yet received specific plans from Musk and his team and that they are largely unaware of possible staff cuts within the their groups, budgets and long-term strategies.