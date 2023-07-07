Twitter: Competitor Threads has more than ten million users after a short time

economy threads

Twitter copy counts more than ten million users after seven hours

Twitter has been struggling since it was taken over by Elon Musk. Now another could be added: The Facebook group Meta has released its new network Threads. The app broke the ten million mark within a short time.

The Twitter copy of the Facebook group Meta has more than ten million users after a short time. The Threads app hit the mark seven hours after launch, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Thursday. Threads docks with Meta’s Instagram photo and video app and is available in the US and over 100 other countries – but not the European Union. The group refers to open questions in regulation.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri indicated in interviews that the new EU regulations with the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which will take effect next year, were a hurdle. The laws contain strict requirements for large online platforms.

In the industry blog “Platformer”, Mosseri defended the decision to start without users in Germany and other EU countries. The choice was between leaving them out or “delaying the launch for many, many, many months,” he said. “And I was concerned that the window would close for us.”

Threads’ launch follows a particularly turbulent day for Twitter, which has been troubled since it was taken over by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The short message service angered users over the weekend with a drastic cap on the number of tweets they can see for free each day. After Threads launched, Musk was defiant: It’s infinitely better to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than to indulge in the “false bliss” of Instagram.

The connection to Instagram is considered a significant starting advantage for threads. Because Meta can use it for its Twitter copy right from the start on existing connections between more than a billion users. Twitter hasn’t had any user numbers since Musk took over, the short message service used to have more than 300 million users.

Instagram users can easily apply their profile to the photo app for threads. Text posts on threads can be up to 500 characters long and can contain links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long. When Twitter was launched in 2006, the text limit was originally 140 characters and was later doubled to 280 characters.

