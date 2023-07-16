Twitter continues to be a loss for Musk

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, to his Canadian mother, Maye Musk, and his South African father, Errol Musk.

Already in his childhood he developed a great interest in programming, so that he developed his first computer game at the age of twelve and sold it for 500 dollars.

Shortly before his 18th birthday he emigrated to Canada to avoid South African conscription.

After two years at Queens University in Kingston, Canada, he moved to the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in physics and economics.

He dropped out of his subsequent studies at Stanford University in California after just two days and devoted himself to his first start-up Zip2.

